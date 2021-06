YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- This video is more for the ears than the eyes. After getting off to a slow start during the cold spell in May, our little friends from Brood X (aka The Great Eastern Brood) are now in full voice.

The cicada chorus is all male. They do the singing, the females listen, and sooner or later, mating occurs. Then they do it all over again seventeen years from now -- How they count to seventeen is one of nature's great mysteries.