Get this…you can test drive a school bus while also testing for an opportunity to be hired as a driver.

On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, we got details on an upcoming job fair and drive test fair event hosted by Krapf Bus. It’s happening Sunday, October 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1950 Crooked Hill Road in Harrisburg.

For more information, please visit KrapfBus.com or call 717-510-9682.