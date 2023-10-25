About 20-thousand people drive by a world class clinic on a daily basis. It’s a hidden gem located in Lancaster providing infants, children and adults with comprehensive treatment of cleft lip and cleft palates. The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic changes the lives of those children and their families, Dennis Owens takes us inside the clinic.

Executive Director of the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Liz Prada along with Dennis Owens share more about the importance of the clinic, the impact it has made on Dennis’ family, and to families throughout Pennsylvania and beyond.

We speak more with Liz Prada, Executive Director of the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic to learn more about their multidisciplinary approach to care, what makes the clinic unique, and how they can start helping families even before the baby is born.

A Cumberland County family knows the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic very well. Stacey and Joseph Foust have two children born with a cleft lip and a cleft palate. They share their journey.

Dr. Thomas Samson, surgeon-in-chief at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital joins us to share more about their partnership with the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, what questions parents should ask their surgeon to be sure that it’s the right step for their child, and deliver a generous gift from the Penn State Children’s Hospital to the clinic.

A York County family was eager to adopt a young boy from China. They were aware of his cleft lip and cleft palate and already had a plan in place to take care of it. Here’s Will Hinkson’s story.

Nicole Rosenberger is a foster parent who adopted her daughter Paige, now 18 years old she shares Paige’s journey with cleft lip and cleft palate and how she is doing today.

Ultrasounds are able to detect craniofacial conditions, which is exactly what happened for a Harrisburg mother and her daughter Aryah. Now a healthy, happy 5th grader we share Aryah’s story.

Rachel Sharnetzka, Audiologist at Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic shares why audiology care is important for children with a cleft, how she helps families at birth and overtime, and the important role the clinic plays in Pennsylvania.