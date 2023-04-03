The Launch Music Conference and Festival is celebrating 15 years of brining musicians and music lovers together! The event will feature over 130 acts and over 30 industry professionals there to provide advice and inspiration. Learn how to attend the conference or one of the many concerts happening all over Lancaster.

Scranton based band The Crates play their tune “Chained” for us in a live Studio Session. They are just one of the many bands participating in the Launch Music Conference and Festival.