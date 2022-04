(WHTM) — Lawnmower accidents involve thousands of children every year. Unfortunately, a Dauphin County girl is part of that statistic. Nearly a year ago, five-year-old Charlotte Buffington was rushed to Penn State Health.

On Good Day PA on Thursday was Martina Buffington, Charlotte’s mother, to tell her story. Plus, Penn State Health experts weigh in on the safety of children riding lawn mowers.