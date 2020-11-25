In an effort to help students and families navigate through the college search process, Lebanon Valley College launched a new podcast.
On Wednesday’s Good Day PA, we chatted with school counselors Cole Godfrey and EJ Smith to learn more about the creation of the podcast “The Admission Guys.”
Lebanon Valley College create ‘Admission Guys’ podcast to support students
