Live from the York State Fair, Day 3

Man’s best friend is also one of the best shows playing daily at the York State Fair. The Marvelous Mutts are a rag-tag group of pups that run through obstacles and perform tricks in a high energy show that is not to be missed.

There’s no better way to cool down after a long day at the York State Fair than with a bowl of Weis Ice Cream. Their variety of flavors is always changing based on the season so you are getting the freshest, creamiest ice cream in every bite. Amy learned more about what makes Weis Ice Cream so great, and the perfect treat for National Ice Cream Month.

Self trained blacksmith Marvin Gardner is at the York State Fair for the first time this year. Live demonstrations happen daily so you can get a glimpse back in time to an art form few are able to do. Brett spoke with Marvin about his nearly 40 years of blacksmith work and saw a quick demonstration of a horseshoe necklace.

Garrett Shultz is a local artist who will be performing live at the York State Fair Thursday evening. Amy spoke with him and Froggy 107.7’s Scott Donato about his career, new single, and upcoming performance.

You can see all types of livestock at the York State Fair and in one special location you can see baby animals too! The birthing center located in the Weis Arena is home to baby goats, pigs, cows, and their mothers. Amanda caught up with Director of Agriculture Education, Nicole Groff to learn more.

Inside Old Main at the York State Fair a variety of fine art and textiles can be enjoyed. Various artist’s hand crafted paintings, cross stich, embroidery, and more are all available to see.

There’s so much to see, do, and EAT at the York State Fair. Amy got her full from several food vendors and spoke with two new vendors, Edible Cookie Dough which offers a variety of sweet treats, and Hewlet’s Hot Sausage with hot savory dishes like sausage, burgers, hotdogs and more.