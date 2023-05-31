Amy and Brett meet the General Manager of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Tony Frabbiele and learn more about his experience in the industry, the changes made to the casino since it opened in 2008, and what guests can enjoy during their visit today.

Sports fans pull up a seat, or a stool rather at Barstool Sportsbook the latest addition to Hollywood Casino. Take in the game, grab a bite to eat, and place your bets! Brett learns more about the fun to be had at Barstool Sportsbook.

We hit the race track at Hollywood Casino to learn more about the fun that can be had off the casino floor. From horse racing to camels and ostriches a day at the Penn National Race Course is fun for the whole family. Don’t miss the Penn Mile happening this Friday starting at 5:00 pm.

The gaming possibilities at Hollywood Casino and Penn National Race Course are plentiful! From slots and table games to hybrid games there is something for everyone to play. Brett chats with Entertainment Manager Dave Tennant about all the ways to play at Hollywood Casino.

The Penn Heroes Stage at Hollywood Casino and Penn National Raceway is the place to be this summer! Enjoy concerts of all genres in a beautiful outdoor venue. While you’re having fun you’ll also be supporting veterans, with $2 of every ticket sold going towards veterans programs. Learn what’s in store for this year’s line up including local superstar Brett Michaels returning to Central PA for a special concert event.

Grab a bite to eat at one of the finest steakhouses in the state. Final Cut Steakhouse is located inside Hollywood Casino and is serving up quality steaks, seafood, and sides you will love. We get a peak at the menu and learn how to make a reservation whether you’re gambling or not.