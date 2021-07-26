Live from the York State Fair, Day 2

It’s growing season and Horticultural Hall at the York State Fair has great mix of vegetables, flowers, trees, and plants all grown locally here in PA. It’s also home to jams, jellies, and marmalades submitted for judging. Take a look at the beautiful bounties our area has to offer during your trip to the York State Fair.

The York State Fair is just one of the reasons to plan a trip to York County. Chrissy Tobias with Explore York paid a visit to the fair grounds to share what else you can do and see on your next trip to York.

If you pay a visit to the York State Fair this year you may find Professor Paddywhack the roving one man band spreading his music all around the fair grounds. Brett caught up with Professor Paddywhack to find out how this traveling show entertains thousands of fair visitors.

There’s nothing wrong with the occasional fair treat, but fresh fruits and vegetables should be a staple in your diet. Julie Stefanski is back with Kids Eats to talk about some super foods that will help make our bodies and minds stronger and healthier.

Last year was not the only time in York State Fair history when the fair was cancelled due to a global pandemic the first time was nearly 100 years ago. Amy caught up with Jamie Kinsley, a blogger at Wandering York to chat about the Spanish Flu, or the first time the York State Fair was cancelled.

Gettysburg artist, Elly Cooke is back at the York State Fair to perform on the Froggy 107.7 Free Stage. Her new music video for her latest single “Strangers” is out now. Amy spoke with Scott Donato and Elly about her performance at the York State Fair.

It’s a race to the finish! Two animals run around track and through obstacles in Hot Dog Pig Racing! Amanda and Brett found out about this neat attraction at the York State Fair.