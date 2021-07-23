Live from the York State Fair : Friday, July 23

Located in Memorial Hall, Agricultural Hall at the York State Fair is home to animals, exhibits, crops and more. We spoke with Nicole Groff, Director of Agriculture Education at the York State Fair about all the fun that can be had indoors at Agriculture Hall.

The Froggy 107.7 Free Stage is a great place to showcase local musicians before they are catapulted to fame. Amy caught up with Scott Donato with Froggy 107.7 to chat about acts that started at the free stage and have graduated to the main stage at the York State Fair.

A mix of magic, music, and milk The Moogician will be performing at the York State Fair! You can catch is show in Agriculture Hall all week. Amanda jumped in on the act and showed off her balancing skills while dressed as an ice cream cone.

The Aquatic Acrobats combine trapeze, balance, and water to create a show like no other! The family act performs amazing skills that will dazzle and delight. Brett and Amy stayed on the ground while Amanda took a ride as a mermaid on a trapeze high above the water.

We get a preview of what’s coming up on the York State Fair Grand Stand Stage this week! Amy caught up with Scott Donato to chat about what great acts will be rocking out this week at the York State Fair. Also Phil Freeman of Small Town Titans, a local band that is opening for Halestorm later this week joins us for an update on the band.