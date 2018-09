Local hospital uses dogs to comfort pediatric patients Video Video

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - When children need to be admitted to the hospital or get medical tests, it can be scary for them and their families.

Facility dogs at Penn State Children's Hospital are helping these kids feel more comfortable.

Ashley Kane and Erin Shaffer of Penn State Health's Child Life Program join Amy to discuss how dogs can bring comfort and security to children undergoing medical treatment.