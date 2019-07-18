Local ‘National Night Out’ event set for August

East, South and West Hanover townships are coming together for the second year to promote positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.

On Thursday’s Good Day PA, we got invited to the The Hanovers National Night Out happening August 6 at the South Hanover Township Building in Hershey.

