Now is a great time to stock up on fresh produce from local farms. PAVeggies.org is full of tips for storing and preparing those vegetables so you can enjoy them even in the cold winter months. Learn more about the resources PA Veggies offers.

Zoe Schaeffer with PA Veggies joins us to share few recipe ideas that will keep your family full of local produce this fall. Head to PAVeggies.org for the full recipes and to find local produce near you.