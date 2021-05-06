Tom Bay of Cumberland County experienced a traumatic car accident while on his bike four years ago, and he thought he’d never ride again. With the help of Madden & Gilbert Physical Therapy he is back on the bike.

Physical Therapist Chad Madden tells us how to manage back pain and Doctor of Physical Therapy and Clinical Director of Madden Physical Therapy Danie Hinnerschitz answers your questions.

Ray Waity didn’t want to let his difficulty walking dampen his bi-annual trip to Europe so he did something about it. He made an appointment with Madden & Gilbert Physical Therapy.

Dr. Michal Gilbert of Madden & Gilbert Physical Therapy answers questions about knee replacement, stretching, and sharp pain.

Dr. Hinnerschitz answers your questions about knee pain, and arthritis.

Chad Madden talks to us about shoulder pain, the rotator cuff and natural treatments for pain.

Dr. Michael Gilbert tells us about arthritis, the different types and how physical therapy can help.

Dr. Hinnerschitz answers your questions on knee replacements.

Chad Madden talks to us about changes in physical therapy treatment, benefits of hands on therapy and what class 4 laser treatment is.