MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and PennDOT came together outside the PTC's headquarters in Harrisburg to drivers of the importance of safe driving, consistent seat belt use, and by checking 511PA for up-to-date traffic information.

The PTC expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel holiday of the year with 3.15 million motorists during a six-day period between Tuesday and Sunday. Thanksgiving day, however, will be the slowest day for traffic during this holiday travel period.