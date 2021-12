MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- Double-check your lottery tickets! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $300,000 sold by Royal Farms in York County for the Jan. 31, 2021 drawing is nearing expiration.

The unclaimed ticket was sold at the Royal Farms located at 3120 Carlisle Road in Dover. The winning numbers were 9-23-27-29-40.