LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Stephens family calls it their smileversary. Adorable pictures of daughter, Arieay, and son, R.E., show lots of grinning and joy, which is in stark contrast to the first images of R.E.

"We were originally told he would have a cleft lip and palate at just 12 weeks," Jessica Stephens, R.E.'s mother, said. "When we were first given the diagnosis it was just shock."