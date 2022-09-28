Dave Miller from Miller Insurance Group joins us to discuss the options available for those on Medicare, including the pros and cons of Medigap and Medicare Advantage Plans.

Dave Miller of Miller Insurance Group joins us to share the what’s and how’s of Medigap including the difference between Medigap plans, how to shop for a plan and how Dave can assist anyone looking to find a new plan.

Dave breaks down the top 10 tings to consider and compare with Medicare Advantage plans.

There are many ways to sign up for medicare or medigap including working with a broker or independent agent. Dave Miller from Miller Insurance Group shares the benefits of working with a broker and how he can help find the best plan for you.