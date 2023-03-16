Performance artists of all types are welcome to apply for the Dreamwrights Mini-Fringe. The festival which runs from August 18 – 26th will celebrate theatre arts and feature a wide range of disciplines. If you have an original piece you want to bring to life, the Mini-Fringe is for you! Learn more about the festival and how to apply from Melanie Yan with Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts.
