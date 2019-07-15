The Mortel High Hopes for Haiti Foundation provides education, healthccare, nutrition and support to the poorest of the poor children in Haiti.
Founder and president Dr. Rodrigue Mortel and Director of Operations Rachel Bowles joined us Monday to talk more about the foundation and how the public can support its mission.
Mortel High Hopes for Haiti Foundation
