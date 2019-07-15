Mortel High Hopes for Haiti Foundation

Good Day PA
Posted: / Updated:

The Mortel High Hopes for Haiti Foundation provides education, healthccare, nutrition and support to the poorest of the poor children in Haiti.

Founder and president Dr. Rodrigue Mortel and Director of Operations Rachel Bowles joined us Monday to talk more about the foundation and how the public can support its mission.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCIAL