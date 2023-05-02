Does your mom love snacks? Then a local business has a Mother’s Day gift idea for you! Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle is offering a sampling box and a discount of 15% off with the code “ABC27.” Hear what makes their flavored pop corn unique and a great treat for anyone in your life.

We’re back in the kitchen with Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle! You can find their product at farmers markets across Carlisle because that is where their business started! Learn all the ways you can order their delicious fresh popcorn and their special Mother’s Day box.