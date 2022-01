LANCASTER, Pa. (WETM) - A Lancaster man was convicted by a jury on multiple charges after an August 2020 incident where he placed an officer in a chokehold.

Police responded to the 300 block of W. Fourth Street on Aug. 5, 2020, in Quarryville Borough for reports of a man chasing a woman in the parking lots of a Rite Aid and Good's Store. When police arrived on scene a physical altercation occurred between an officer and individuals at the scene.