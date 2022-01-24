National School Choice Week with PA Cyber

This week is National School Choice week and one of the schools that is celebrating is PA Cyber. Over 11-thousand students are enrolled in PA Cyber and CEO Brian Hayden joined us to share more about the school and it’s offering to students and parents.

You may have heard a lot about the importance of STEM education in schools. At PA Cyber they are hoping to inspire future scientists, engineers and technologists. With a high-tech lab on site and a mobile lab that is technology on wheels they have a lot to offer students in the field of STEM education.

We hear from a real PA Cyber family. Recent graduate, Annie Castellano and her mom and board member, Melissa Distanto Castellano share their experience with PA Cyber which allowed Annie to continue their education while visiting places like New Mexico and Florida.

PA Cyber has a lot to offer both students and families! The Family Link Program includes events, and fieldtrips for the whole family many of which are polytechnic themed enrichment activities so everyone can have fun and learn something new.