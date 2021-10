(WHTM) -- Created by The Global Handwashing Partnership in 2008, Global Handwashing Day seeks to raise awareness that washing your hands with soap and water is one of the simplest, cheapest, and most effective ways way to save lives by preventing the spread of disease.

We were all forcefully reminded of the importance of handwashing when COVID-19 infections started to ramp up last year. Instructions on how to properly wash your hands appeared in restrooms all across the country. But health officials have known for years that handwashing can cut down infections from a lot of diseases from the common cold to the flu, meningitis, bronchiolitis, hepatitis A, and different types of diarrhea.