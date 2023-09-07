A new event is coming to the Midstate, the New Cumberland Music and Film Festival hosted by the New Cumberland Collective will feature a weekend of films, and music! Enjoy screenings of works like “32 Sounds” and “Hummingbirds” movies now on the festival circuit and performances by local musicals throughout New Cumberland.

West and Ward is just one of the musical acts you can enjoy during the New Cumberland Music and Film Festival. They performed live for us in studio to share a bit of their sound. Here they are with “Battlefield.”