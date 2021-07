YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Friday, July 2nd marks the first Friday of July, and that means it's time for artists, businesses, and musicians to fill Continental Square in Downtown York and celebrate their monthly First Friday event.

First Friday is a celebration of Downtown York, PA shops, restaurants, cultural venues and nightlife hot spots. The event is held on the first Friday of every month. The event runs from 5-9 p.m. and is located on the Southwest and Southeast corners of Continental Square.