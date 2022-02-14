Not So Ordinary Love Stories & “In Her Defense” with Amy Impellizzeri

Author and podcast host Amy Impellizzeri joins us to share her picks for some not so ordinary love stories, perfect for Valentine’s Day. Plus learn how you can win a copy of all of the books Amy talked about in this segment.

Author Amy Impellizzeri is usually on the show to promote other books, but today she is talking about her own. The first novel in a series of legal dramas “In Her Defense” follows a wife as she defends her cheating husband against his murderer and mistress. Learn more about the page-turning story from Amy herself.