Jessica Paholsky has traveled the world and ignited her passion for culture, food, and pesto! In her blog Once Upon a Pesto she explores the many different ways to make pesto, which is a process more than a recipe. Plus many unique ways to use your pesto once it’s made. Today she showed us the ingredients for collard green pesto

Jessica takes our pesto lesson to the next level and shares how to incorporate it into a family favorite, deviled eggs! To learn more about pesto and what you can do with it in your kitchen visit Jessica’s blog at OnceUponAPesto.com.