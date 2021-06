LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Lancaster Farmland Trust (LFT) launched the "Honoring the Promise" campaign, which is a $7.5 million initiative to preserve 50 farms totaling 4,000 acres of rich, productive farmland in the county.

"Lancaster County is blessed with the most productive farmland in the county. We have an obligation to protect this important natural resource," Karen Martynick, executive director of LFT said.