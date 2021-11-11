Ornaments Wanted: Good Day PA Holiday Tree

Good Day PA is ready to celebrate the holiday season with a gorgeous, new holiday tree. Thanks to our crafting queen, Amy Latta of Amy Latta Creations, we are decorating a 7 ½ foot Fraser Full Pre-lit Tree from Frontgate. It will include beautiful Peppermint Dreams and Gradiant Glass ornaments from Frontgate along with a Silky Gold and Cream Oval Tree Skirt from Crofton Living.



Our set will also feature a Family Stocking Holder from The Wooded Owl and Personalized Stockings from BelamodaCo.

We’d like for our viewers to add to the merriness by adding their own GOOD to our Good Day PA tree. Send us your ornament!

Do you have something special that represents your family? Are you crafty like Amy Latta? Would you like to add something for Amy, Amanda or Brett?

Send it to:

WHTM TV: Good Day PA

3235 Hoffman Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Re: Tree

Please include a slip of paper with your name, town, email address, phone # and anything you’d like to say about the ornament or about Good Day PA. We will place your ornaments on our tree, live on the air, as we receive them.

(NOTE: Ornaments will not be returned.)