Beef, it’s what’s for dinner, and lunch! The PA Beef Council shares some recipe ideas perfect to pack for a school or work lunch. Hear how a beef filled meal can give your student the fuel they need to make it though the school day, plus get the recipe for a cheeseburger pizza.

Back in the kitchen with the PA Beef Council to share an easy meal you can make with items you might already have in your pantry. One pan lasagna pasta will be a crowd pleaser for the whole family.