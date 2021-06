YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow compiled a community report for the month of May, which detailed patrol totals for the month, some community events to look forward to, and what police are doing to make the city safer.

The city took 3,452 emergency calls between 911 and officer-initiated calls. Only three of those calls required the use of force, or .09 percent. The West District saw the greatest number of calls, with 1,352 in total.