Pennsylvania is among the top ten states in the U.S for pumpkin production. It is also quite the contributor to the pumpkin SPICE craze. This includes all sorts of products, even non-edible ones.

Here is the list that we featured on the Halloween edition of Good Day PA.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are from La Columbe, a Philadelphia-based brewer. Both the Regular Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice Latte are Brazilian cold brews made with real pumpkin puree. Both boast that they are “perfectly sweet & creamy.”

Char & Steve of Ardmore produces Rumpkin Spice Coffee. The roastery opened in April 2022. The coffee is made with cocoa, vanilla and Spiced Pumpkin Dark Rum.

Speaking of that rum, the Spiced Pumpkin Dark Rum is created by Char & Stave’s sister business, Bluebird Distilling of Phoenixville. You may detect flavors of pumpkin, caramel, baking spices, molasses and vanilla.

A special cider combines two Fall tastes: apples and pumpkin. Grant’s Flying Pumpkin Hard Apple Cider is from Arsenal Cider House, a Civil War themed winery just outside of Pittsburgh. It is crafted with whole pumpkin and spices.

Halloween, of course, means sweets but this does not need to mean candy. Sugar Whipped Bakery of Lititz bakes seasonal Pumpkin Whoopie Pies. It is a PA whoopie pie version of a pumpkin roll, with two pumpkin cake cookies sandwiched with cream cheese frosting.

Somerset’s Bumbleberry Farms offers a Pumpkin Spice Honey Cream Spread. We tried it on vanilla wafer cookies. This is essentially pumpkin pie on a spoon with honey, butter, whole milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of ginger.

Man’s best friend can enjoy the season as well. Chewy (with a location in Mechanicsburg) sells three unique products:

Colognes for Pets Pumpkin Spice Cologne may be applied weekly. It advertises that it is skin-safe for dogs with sensitivities.

Pumpkin Spiced Greenies are natural dog treats with vitamins, minerals and pumpkin spice flavor.

Frisco offers a Pumpkin Pie Latte dog toy. There is no scent but there is a squeaker and crinkle paper.

And for the fun sock lover (like Brett Thackara) MakesFoodScents.com sells Pumpkin Spice Latte socks. They actually smell! The scent will wear off after a few washes, but then you still have a fun pair of socks.

(Good Day PA did not receive compensation for showcasing these products.)