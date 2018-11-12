Paxtang Art Association holding annual show

Celebrate local art this weekend at the Paxtang Art Association Art Show and Sale. Organizers of the annual event were on Good Day PA to talk about the show, which features over 2,000 pieces of original art from more than 100 artists of all ages.

The weekend-long event kicks off Friday morning at the Paxtang Firehouse. A free reception to meet the artists will be held on Friday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission and parking is free. For more information, click here.