MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Twenty-three projects across the Commonwealth will receive funding through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill's Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program. Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties will receive funding for projects that include greenhouses, raises beds, solar equipment and other tools to help feed and build communities.

"These grant funds directly address food system gaps, encourage community collaboration, and create opportunities for people to become social entrepreneurs," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “And, most importantly, these funds address food system injustices by increasing agricultural awareness and improving local food access.”