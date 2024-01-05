ABC27
by: Sarah Scholl
Posted: Jan 5, 2024 / 01:51 PM EST
Updated: Jan 5, 2024 / 01:51 PM EST
Indulge in cozy luxury this holiday season with Peachskin Sheets. Anya Sarre shares what makes these sheets special, plus a discount code for your next order.
Taco Bell has partnered with Walmart to exclusively sell Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla meal kits.
Pantone colors of the year are meant to shine a light on the intersection of color and culture, and it usually works. This year’s color is “Peach Fuzz.”
The bags were curated by luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report and include exclusive items, such as private jet credits and must-have beauty products.
