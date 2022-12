Last month, we hosted our annual no-shave November show with Penn state health and Mid Penn bank. Every November, they team up to raise awareness for men’s health and raise money for prostate cancer research. This is lucky year number seven for fundraising and today we will find out if they reached or exceeded their goal of raising $160,000 in November.

Jay Raman, chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health, and Rory Ritrievi, president and CEO of Mid Penn bank join the show.