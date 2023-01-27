Dennis and Michelle Guzy of Harrisburg made changes in the present to ensure they’d be around in the future. After meeting with the team at Penn State Health Dennis decided that bariatric surgery would be the best route to help him live an more active life a few years later his wife Michelle had the same procedure. Now they participating in 5K and 10K races for charity and enjoying time with their children.

Doctor Ann Rogers, Director of the Surgical Weight Loss Program at Penn State Health performed both Dennis and Michelle’s surgery. She joins us now to share more about their progress, options for weight loss surgery, and life after the procedure.

Doctor Erin Worden, Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgeon at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center answers viewer questions on using diabetes drugs for weight loss, surgery options, and what do to if you gain weight after bariatric surgery.

With family history of health issues, Claudia Hinkle knew she needed to make changes so she met with the team at the Penn State Health Weight Loss Clinic for solutions.

Doctor Rogers joins us again to share more about Claudia’s journey, recovery after weight loss surgery and if insurance will cover these procedures.

Doctor Gary Aghazarian, Minimally Invasive Bariatric Surgeon at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center joins us now to answer viewer questions including what kind of diet you need to follow after bariatric surgery, what recovery is like, and how exercise will support continued weight loss.