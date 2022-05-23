Bladder cancer can affect men and women and often times, it goes unnoticed. The key is to catch it early. An Ephrata woman knew something wasn’t quite right, so 67-year-old Gina Hackman contacted her doctor. Here’s Gina’s story.

Joining us is Doctor Matthew Kaag, Clinical Vice Chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health and Gina’s doctor. He answers some common questions regarding bladder cancer.

Doctor Tullika Garg, Urologist Oncologist at Penn State Health is here with us to answer some of our viewer questions, covering topics like clinical trials, and recovery.

Bladder cancer affects more than 81-thousand men and women in the United States and it is still one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers. Centre County man, Mitch Stover shares his story.

Dr. Matthew Kaag joins us again to provide an update on Mitch and answer some questions about bladder cancer including the impact attitude has on recovery and quality of life after treatment.

Doctor Alireza Aminsharifi, Urologic Oncologist at Penn State Health joins us to answer some viewer questions including bladder cancer management.