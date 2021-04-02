Penn State Health – Brain Tumors, National Doctor’s Day and COVID-19

Doctor Brad Zacharia, Director of Neuro-oncology and skull base surgery at Penn State Heath joins us to discuss the symptoms, and treatment of brain tumors.

Doctor Syed Hassan Akbari, pediatric neurosurgeon at Penn State Health joins us to discuss brain tumors in children.

Dr. Chris Deflitch talks to us about National Doctors Day, and the impact the last year has had on medical professionals.

Doctor Chris Deflitch from Penn State Health answers viewer questions on the COVID-19 vaccine, travel, and what is in store for the summer months.