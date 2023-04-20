A Cumberland County man has loved baseball since he was a young boy but after repeated cancer scares, he had to make some tough decisions. Doug Harris left his 30-year baseball career to focus on his health. Now he’s stepping up to the plate to help others.

Doug and Dr. Rakszawski hematologist and oncologist at Penn State Cancer Institute share more about Doug’s cancer journey, and how being a survivor himself helps Dr. Rakszawski treat others.

Nichole Cook, nurse practitioner at Penn State Health Breast Center answers viewer questions on survivorship.

Dr. Michael Hayes, founding director of the Care Center at Penn State Cancer Institute shares more about the Care Center, the resources they offer and their approach to treatment.

Dr. Jay Raman, chair of the department of Urology at Penn State Health shares more about the importance of screenings, the impact of prostate cancer, and how No Shave November sheds light on that important issue.

Nicole answers more viewer questions like what to do if you’re considered high risk, what age should someone start getting mammograms and what questions a patient should ask their doctor after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Dr. Charlene Lam, dermatologist and board certified MOHS surgeon and Dr. Payvand Kamrani, dermatology resident physician with Penn State Health share more about the signs and symptoms of skin cancer. Plus the details on an upcoming free screening event.