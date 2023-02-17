Joining us on her eight birthday is Penn State Health Pup, Kaia! Ashley Kane, Manager of Child Life at Penn State Health shares more about Kaia, her impact on children and families during their hospital stay and what celebrations are in store for Kaia on her special day.

Penn State College of Medicine has a goal of educating the communities they serve and one way they work to achieve that goal is through their Mini-Med School program. Cecilia Richardsen, a 3rd year student at the Penn State College of Medicine shares more about Mini-Med School, who can attend, and the impact it had on her as a high school student.

Men can be notorious for not going to the doctor, but some symptoms can dictate you should schedule an appointment. Dr. Jaime Herrera Caceres, Urologic Oncologist and Surgeon at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center shares what symptoms are cause for a check up and a new procedure for prostate cancer.

February is heart month and without treatment, carotid artery disease can lead to a stroke or heart attack. Dr. Tarik Ali, Vascular Surgeon at Penn State Health Heart and Vascular Institute joins us to share more about carotid artery disease, including symptoms and treatments.