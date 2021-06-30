Penn State Health Children’s Hospital Ranked Top in the Nation

Good Day PA
For 11 years the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has been ranked as one of the best children’s hospital in the nation. Providing the best care for children diagnosed with cancer, and supporting their families through the treatment process.
Amy spoke with Dr. Lisa McGregor about the accomplishment and what contributes to their continued success.

