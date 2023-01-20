A freak accident left a Harrisburg woman fighting for her life. After surgery and recovery, she faced a new challenge, phantom nerve pain. Learn how the doctors at Penn State Health helped Carol Schroeder with an outpatient surgery.

Dr. John Roberts, plastic surgeon at Penn State Health and Carol’s surgeon joins us to discuss more about the surgery that helped Carol including what’s involved, what the recovery is like, and who qualifies for this type of procedure.

Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, Chief of the Division of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Penn State Health joins us to discuss some of the procedures she preforms, facial nerve disorder and where research can take the field in the future.

Dr. Jessyka Lighthall joins us again to share more about her work abroad in Peru where she works with The Faces Foundation to help those less fortunate with facial plastic surgery. Hear about her recent trips and the impact it’s made on the patients she is able to help.

Dr. Scott Walen, Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon at Penn State Health answers viewer questions regarding facial surgery after a dog bite and how to take care of scars after surgery.