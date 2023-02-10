A cancer diagnosis is very scary, especially when it involves young children and that was the case for a Harrisburg family. Now they’re moving forward following a brave recovery from a difficult diagnosis. Here’s Jaxon’s story.

Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds shares more about how they were able to help Jaxon’s family during his cancer diagnosis, how they find out the best way to support families, and last year’s record setting THON.

Kelly Walker, Communications Director, with Four Diamonds answers viewer questions about donating to Four Diamonds.

A Lancaster family was helped by Four Diamonds after they discovered their daughter, Gabrielle had a brain tumor. After surgery and treatment Gabrielle wanted to give back and help others in a similar situation, so she organized a mini-THON at her school. Here’s her story.

Dr. Lisa McGregor, Interim Chair, Division of Hematology/Oncology at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital shares more about Gabrielle’s story and the importance of research to treat and prevent children’s cancer.

Executive Director of the 2023 Penn State Dance Marathon, Lily Pevoto shares what’s in store for this year’s THON, and how the university works together to raise funds for Four Diamonds.

Lisa Walker answers more viewer questions including how businesses can get involved with Four Diamonds and how families receive support from the foundation.

Music has the power to heal. Tina Myers a Music Therapist at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital shares more about how music is integrated into the Four Diamonds programs, the projects she works on with families, and her participation in THON.

After seeing the impact of Penn State’s THON, high schools around the state started hosting Mini-THONs to raise money for Four Diamonds. Hear from a few students who planned a mini-THON at their school.

Suzanne Graney joins us again to talk about mini-THON, and the impact this fundraising has on Four Diamonds.