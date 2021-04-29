Penn State Health : Head and Neck Cancers

It was his frequent sore throats that urged Keith Blatt’s wife to insist he see a doctor. Those sore throats turned out to be much worse than they could have imaged. Here’s Keith’s story.

Dr. Neerav Goyal Chief, Division of Head and Neck Oncology and Surgery at Penn State Health elaborates on Keith’s story and answers questions about HPV caused cancers.

Chair, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. David Goldenberg talks about the importance of support from family or caregivers when a patient receives a cancer diagnosis.

Dr. David Goldenberg, Chair, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery discusses the other causes of head and neck cancers.