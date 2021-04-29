Penn State Health : Head and Neck Cancers

Good Day PA
Posted: / Updated:

It was his frequent sore throats that urged Keith Blatt’s wife to insist he see a doctor. Those sore throats turned out to be much worse than they could have imaged. Here’s Keith’s story.

Dr. Neerav Goyal Chief, Division of Head and Neck Oncology and Surgery at Penn State Health elaborates on Keith’s story and answers questions about HPV caused cancers.

Chair, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. David Goldenberg talks about the importance of support from family or caregivers when a patient receives a cancer diagnosis.

Dr. David Goldenberg, Chair, Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery discusses the other causes of head and neck cancers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCIAL

Don't Miss