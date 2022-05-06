We’re kicking off today’s conversation about heart disease at the very beginning, the signs and symptoms. Doctor Safwat Gassis, Medical Director of the Atrial Fibrillation Center at Penn State Health Holy Spirit and Hampden Medical Centers explains the symptoms of heart disease in women, when to visit your doctor, and the care his team at Penn State Health can provide.

We’ve learned the signs and symptoms of heart disease, but like we’ve heard many times, prevention is key. Doctor Michael Farbaniec, Medical Director of Cardiovascular Disease Prevention at Penn State Health shares tips on heart disease prevention including changes to your diet, lifestyle and exercise regimen.