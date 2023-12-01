The holiday season can be stressful, so today we are getting tips for keeping heart healthy habits throughout the holidays. Doctor Safwat Gassis, Medical Director of the Atrial Fibrillation Center at Penn State Health Holy Spirit and Hampden Medical Centers and Icely Guzman, Atrial Fibrillation Coordinator Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center join us to share those tips.

The holidays are here and that means soon the arrival of winter weather! Amy Bollinger, Adult Trauma Education and Injury Prevention Coordinator at Penn State Health shares tips for how to stay safe this winter and holiday season.

It’s that time of year when we shop for toys and gifts to create the magic of the holiday season for children. Toy safety is important when looking to buy that perfect present. Jen Lau, Program Manager for Pediatric Trauma and Prevention at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital tells us how to keep our kid safe this holiday season.

Giving back to the communities we serve is something we like to reflect on as we approach the end of the year. In 2023, the Neurology Department of Penn State Health went above and beyond to educate the community about neurological disorders with their community outreach program. Brian Spector, Operations Director for Neurology and Jen Patton, Neurology Project Specialist at Penn State Health reflect on the difference they’ve made in the community this year.