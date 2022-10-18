Claire Mooney, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center joins us to share what it’s been like opening the new center, their employee culture, and the impact the center has on the community.

Employees at the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center are delivering an extraordinary patient experience to the Lancaster community and they are looking for more people to join their team. Penn State Health’s newest hospital is attracting professional medical staff from all over central PA. Learn more about the employee culture and how you can join their team.

Dr. Michael Reihart, Medical Director of Emergency Services at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center joins us to discuss their new ER, when you should go to the emergency room and the type of care you will receive when you arrive.

Tim Martin, Director of Interventional Cardiology and Radiology, Heart and Vascular at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center joins us to share more about his department, their hybrid OR and how technology helps them provide the best care.

When you need medical care, you want to feel comfortable at the medical facility you visit. At the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, they are taking extra steps to make sure everyone feels at home. By adoring their walls with local art their patients and guests are met with comfort as soon as the enter the building.

Claire Mooney joins us again to discuss the impact art has on healing, how they worked with local artists to decorate the building and the response they’ve received since opening their doors.

Dr. Tatjana Sljapic, Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center joins us to share the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, what her department does for patients, and a message for people looking to improve their heart health.