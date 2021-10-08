Penn State Health : Life Lion, Hampden Medical Center, Global Diversity Awareness Month & SIDS

Penn State Health Life Lion is celebrating two major anniversaries. The helicopter crew is celebrating their 35th anniversary and the EMS crew is celebrating their 25th. Keith McMinn, Director of Life Lion reflects on decades of their life saving efforts.

The Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center is now open and the team at Penn State Health developed an app to help you navigate the new building.

October is Global Diversity Awareness Month and Penn State Health is doing all they can to ensure their staff is aware of the importance of diversity. Through continued training and diversity seminars they are ensuring they can serve individuals to the best of their abilities.

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or SIDS is an issue that can be avoided with proper education. Safe sleeping is one of the most important things parents can be aware of to keep their babies safe. Neonatal Clinical Practice Nurse with Penn State Health, Heather Stephens discusses how to prevent SIDS.